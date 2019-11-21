Buy Photo The Harley-Davidson York plant. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A fire started just before midnight on a production line at Harley-Davidson Inc. in Springettsbury Township, according to York County 911 dispatchers.

The fire is out and there were no injuries reported.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

