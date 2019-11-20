CLOSE

A 30 plus-foot blue spruce donated by John and Kathy Rhoads of Springettsbury is transported to Continental Square. York Dispatch

York City's Christmas tree arrived on Continental Square on Wednesday morning, fulfilling the dream of a donor who didn't live to see the tree become the centerpiece of the city's holiday festivities. 

The 30-plus-foot blue spruce started its life as a house-warming gift for John and Kathy Rhoads of Springettsbury Township.

"Every year the city puts a call out  for people who have a tree that needs to find a new home," said Mary Yeaple, York City's special events coordinator.

Kathy Rhoads saw the request and talked her husband into applying. A crew from the city visited the offered trees and chose the Rhoads' spruce to decorate  the square for this year's holiday season.

"This was Kathy's dream, to have their tree be the selected tree," Yeaple said.

Kathy Rhoads died Oct. 24, the day the family received the call that their tree was selected. 

"It's an honor for us to be able to do this," John Rhoads said as the crew prepared to cut down the tree in his front yard. "I just can't be any more happy."

A crew from York City public works prepare to cut down a thirty-plus foot blue spruce at the home of John and Kathy Rhoads in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A crew from York City public works and Eisenhart Crane Service prepare to cut down a thirty-plus foot blue spruce at the home of John and Kathy Rhoads in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
An Eisenhart Crane Services operator swings York City's Christmas tree onto a flatbed truck for it's trip to Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree travels the wrong way down E. Market Street to Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The 30 plus-foot blue spruce was donated by John and Kathy Rhoads. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree is strapped down tight for it's several mile trip to Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The 30 plus-foot blue spruce was donated by John and Kathy Rhoads of Springettsbury Township. Light up night is Saturday, December 7. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The tree will be illuminated during the annual Light up York event Saturday, Dec. 7. For more information about the event, visit yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.

