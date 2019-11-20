Buy Photo York City Council President Henry Nixon tells Tonya Thompson-Morgan, not shown, she is out of line during a town hall meeting concerning Mayor Michael Helfrich's hiring of Blanda Nace as chief opportunity development officer, Monday, June 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Nearly 100 non-union York City employees could reside outside city limits if the city council adopts new legislation later this month.

The legislation, introduced at a York City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, would loosen residential living requirements for the employees now required to live within the city. The bill would allow them to live in seven surrounding counties.

"I think (the residency requirement) has hindered employment, without question," said City Council President Henry Nixon. "We've had people leave positions because of the residency requirement and we've had positions unable to be filled. It's significant."

The 97 non-union employees that would be affected make up less than one-third of the city's 366 total employees.

Those employees, if the legislation were to pass, would be allowed to live in the following counties: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Harford, Md.; Baltimore, Md; and Caroll, Md.

Department heads — including police and fire chiefs — would still have to live within the city limits unless a waiver is granted.

Union employees would still have a variety of different residency requirements depending on their contracts with the city.

City Council is expected to vote on the measure at its 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, legislative meeting.

