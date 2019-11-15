Buy Photo A cement truck is on site for work on the eight floor, according to a worker, at the Yorktowne Hotel in York City, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Renovations to the Yorktowne Hotel will cause temporary lane restrictions from Sunday to Wednesday next week.

The south lane of East Market Street between South George and South Duke streets will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, to Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to a city news release.

Depending on weather conditions, the lane restriction could be postponed.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/11/15/its-going-tight-squeeze-driving-past-yorktowne-hotel-next-week/4200574002/