York City will hold a homeless awareness walk next week to shine a light on the challenges of the those in need.

The awareness walk will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, starting at the intersection of South Penn Street and West Market Street, according to a city news release.

The walk will continue to the intersection of North Queen Street and East Market Street. Volunteers will be stationed at South Pershing Street and West Market Street with warm beverages and information about free Thanksgiving dinners in the city.

The city seeks volunteers, sponsorships and donations. Those willing to help should call 717-814-9477 or drop off items from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Championship Community Center.

