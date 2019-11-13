PHOTOS: Model railroad club sets up for annual open house
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Don McCully of Dover, a member of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders, helps set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Don McCully of Dover, a member of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders, helps set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders junior member Anika Budlow, 15 of Springettsbury, sets up a Thomas the Tank Engine display in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders junior member Anika Budlow, 15 of Springettsbury, sets up a Thomas the Tank Engine display in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming annual open house.

    The display, housed in the same building as the Red Lion Area Historical Society, features several train layouts in O, S, and N gauge. The open house runs from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 29, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 30, and from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

    Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/11/13/all-aboard-red-lion-model-railroaders-annual-open-house/2582923001/