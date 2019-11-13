Members of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming annual open house.

The display, housed in the same building as the Red Lion Area Historical Society, features several train layouts in O, S, and N gauge. The open house runs from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 29, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 30, and from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Buy Photo Don McCully of Dover, a member of the Red Lion Train Station Model Railroaders, helps set up displays in the historic Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad's Red Lion Train Station, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

