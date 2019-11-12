Buy Photo Rep. Keith Gillespie attends the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA-HART) "Operation Hurricane" full-scale training exercise on the Susquehanna River at Fort Hunter, Thursday, August 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York County state lawmakers on Tuesday announced a $1 million multimodal state grant to improve a stretch of Front Street at Riverfront Park in Wrightsville.

State Reps. Stan Saylor, of Red Lion, and Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam Township, announced the grant in a joint news release on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The funds will be used to improve the street to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

“This on-going project complements efforts to improve recreational opportunities along the river,” Gillespie said. “We are fortunate to have such a natural treasure as the Susquehanna River in our backyards and this project will help attract people, including nature lovers, to the area.”

Wrightsville will use the funds to narrow the section of Front Street from 34 feet to 22-24 feet using curb extensions. The move is expected to lower traffic speeds in the busy area.

The municipality will also implement streetscape improvements, including planting trees and upgrading stormwater management.

