Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was reelected to his seat in the House of Representatives for the 94th District Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

State Rep. Stan Saylor on Tuesday announced a $426,885 state grant for streetscape improvements in Delta Borough, according to a news release.

The funds will be used to implement a variety of upgrades along the borough's Main Street between Chapel Street and Broad Street.

"I am thrilled that I was able to secure this funding for the people of Delta so that the downtown area can continue to revitalize," stated Saylor, R-Windsor Township. "Delta is an amazing town filled with rich history, and this project will help attract more visitors to this vibrant community.”

Improvements include replacing unsafe sidewalks, installing more than 1,000 feet of sidewalks and curbs, and erecting new street lights, signage and trees.

