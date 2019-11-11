York County to see cold front, potentially snowflakes on Tuesday
York County could see a few snowflakes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as a cold front hits the area.
Tuesday's forecast will mostly be rain, but a hint of snow could be possible, said National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Colbert. The county is expected to see a high of 40 degrees, falling to as low as 20 degrees in the evening.
"In the morning, or morning commute, there could be a few snowflakes around," Colbert said.
The cold is expected to continue into Wednesday, Nov. 13, with a high of 34 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. The day is expected to be dry.
Temperatures are expected to bounce back up on Thursday, Nov. 14, with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 29 degrees, Colbert said.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
