York County could see a few snowflakes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as a cold front hits the area.

Tuesday's forecast will mostly be rain, but a hint of snow could be possible, said National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Colbert. The county is expected to see a high of 40 degrees, falling to as low as 20 degrees in the evening.

"In the morning, or morning commute, there could be a few snowflakes around," Colbert said.

The cold is expected to continue into Wednesday, Nov. 13, with a high of 34 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. The day is expected to be dry.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back up on Thursday, Nov. 14, with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 29 degrees, Colbert said.

