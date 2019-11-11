Buy Photo Crispus Attucks hosts their 35th annual Cultural Thanksgiving Celebration and honors this year's Rising STARS Award recipients, Monday, November 19, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Crispus Attucks will holds its 36th annual Cultural Thanksgiving Celebration and Rising STARS Awards later this month.

The annual celebration and award ceremony honoring community members who have made in impact in York will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Crispus Attucks Association building, 605 S. Duke St., according to a news release.

The celebration will include entertainment, the awards ceremony and a free dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The following community members have been nominated for awards:

Shandrian Jamison

Vickie Landis

Leticia Chavez-Freed

Covenant House Pennsylvania

Ray Ames of Young Thinkers of York

Jeannette Santiago

York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington

Nacole Gaines

Buy Photo Cavon Caudle dances during the Crispus Attucks 35th annual Cultural Thanksgiving Celebration, Monday, November 19, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

