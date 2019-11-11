Crispus Attucks to host Cultural Thanksgiving, present Rising STARS Awards
Crispus Attucks will holds its 36th annual Cultural Thanksgiving Celebration and Rising STARS Awards later this month.
The annual celebration and award ceremony honoring community members who have made in impact in York will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Crispus Attucks Association building, 605 S. Duke St., according to a news release.
The celebration will include entertainment, the awards ceremony and a free dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The following community members have been nominated for awards:
- Shandrian Jamison
- Vickie Landis
- Leticia Chavez-Freed
- Covenant House Pennsylvania
- Ray Ames of Young Thinkers of York
- Jeannette Santiago
- York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington
- Nacole Gaines
