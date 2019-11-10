Local obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 10
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Crouse, Richard
Crumbling, Dorothy
Douglass, Lynn
Farless, Devin
Ferrell, Owen
Grove, FairieH
Hibshman, Dennis
Holloway, Terry
Hummer, Miles
Ivovich, Boris
Kammer, Ruth
King, H.
Litsinger, David
Myers, Donald
Parker, Richard
Peters, Susan
Schwalm, Elizabeth
Smith, Janice
Snow, JoAnn
Stambaugh, Larry
Standley, Blanche
Stevenson, Patrick
Sweeney, Hilda
Thoman, Evelyn
Thomas, Robert
Tyson, Harry
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/11/10/local-obituaries-sunday-nov-10/2555074001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.