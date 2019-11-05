Share This Story!
The polls closed at 8 p.m. and York County officials usually begin reporting results after 9 p.m.
However, problems with the county's new voting machines created a backlog of ballots waiting to be scanned and counted Tuesday. It's unclear how many ballots are affected or when they will be reported.
The county and state will use the links below to report the results as they do come in:
Click here to view live York countywide results and districtwide results from the York County Voting and Elections Office.
And click here to see statewide results from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
