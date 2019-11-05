PHOTOS: York County Election Day 2019
Central York school board candidate Kyle King, right, greets Louanna Bare, as Bare arrives to cast her vote during Election Day at Commonwealth Fire Co. #1 in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York school board candidate Edwin Speed greets voter Tina Basso, during Election Day at Providence Presbyterian Church in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Election Day at Commonwealth Fire Co. #1 in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York school board candidate Steve Feldmann during Election Day at Commonwealth Fire Co. #1 in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Harry Overlander, left, working the poll for his daughter, West York School Board candidate for Brandy Shope, and Brenda Brown, right, working the poll in support of West Manchester Township supervisor candidate William Niehenke, look on as Lynn Kohler, center, a candidate for West York School Board, greets voters during Election Day at Shiloh Fire Co. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Julie Wheeler, left, candidate for York County Commissioner, greets voter Leroy Johns, of West Manheim Township, during Election Day at St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Manheim Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Julie Wheeler, left, candidate for York County Commissioner, greets voter Rosemary Eline, of West Manheim Township, during Election Day at St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Manheim Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Julie Wheeler, candidate for York County Commissioner, greets voters during Election Day at St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Manheim Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York school board candidate Kyle King, right, greets Don Eckert, as Eckert arrives to cast his vote during Election Day at Commonwealth Fire Co. #1 in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sylvia Musser, right, candidate for West Manheim Township Supervisor, greets voter Joyce Werner, left, during Election Day at St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Manheim Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lynn Kohler, right, candidate for West York School Board, greets voters during Election Day at Shiloh Fire Co. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Titania Thomas, left, of West York Borough, is greeted by Harry Overlander as he works the poll for his daughter, Brandy Shope, candidate for West York School Board, during Election Day at Shiloh Fire Co. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lynn Kohler, right, candidate for West York School Board, greets voter Brenda Markle during Election Day at Shiloh Fire Co. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York School Board candidate Brandy Shope, left, is assisted down the steps by her son Quinn Shope, 9, as they work the Shiloh Fire Co. polling location in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, left, greets Carl Fry, of Dover Township, while Bob Fink, also of Dover Township, looks on during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Hoke is running for reelection. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, right, talks to Bob Fink, of Dover Township as Fink hands out campaign materials during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, left, during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, left, greets Stacey Duckworkth, candidate for Clerk of Courts, as she arrives to cast her vote on Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stacey Duckworkth, candidate for Clerk of Courts, emerges from her polling location after casting her vote on Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, left, candidate for York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court, encourages Robert Forrey, of Dover Township, to voice his concerns over the slowed voting processes during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, candidate for York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court, greets Robert Smyser, of Dover Township, as Smyser arrives to cast his vote during Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The polls closed at 8 p.m. and York County officials usually begin reporting results after 9 p.m.

    However, problems with the county's new voting machines created a backlog of ballots waiting to be scanned and counted Tuesday. It's unclear how many ballots are affected or when they will be reported.

    The county and state will use the links below to report the results as they do come in:

    Click here to view live York countywide results and districtwide results from the York County Voting and Elections Office.

    And click here to see statewide results from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/11/05/live-see-york-countys-election-results-theyre-reported/4163578002/