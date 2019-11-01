Buy Photo Police gather in the 700 block of South Pine Street after a shooting occurred Friday, November 1, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the leg in the 700 block of South Pine Street in York City on Friday afternoon. It was the second shooting of the day.

The shooting took place at roughly 2:20 p.m., according to a York City Police Department news release on Friday, Nov. 1. The victim was transported to York Hospital.

About 1 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the 100 block of East Cottage Place at about 1 a.m. Hartman said it was too early to determine whether the Friday shootings were related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

- This is a developing story.

