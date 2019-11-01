Buy Photo Police gather in the 700 block of South Pine Street after a shooting occurred Friday, November 1, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen in the 600 block of West College Avenue Friday evening, marking the third York City shooting of the day.

The shooting took place at roughly 5:12 p.m, according to a press release from the York City Police Department. The victim is in stable condition and was transported to York Hospital.

More: Police: Second juvenile shot in York City on Friday

York City Police spokesman Derek Hartman said there is not enough evidence to conclude there was a connection among the three Friday shootings.

The first shooting happened at 1 a.m. when a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the 100 block of East Cottage Place.

Then, in the afternoon, another juvenile was shot in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

No arrests have been made for any of the shootings.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

