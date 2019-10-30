. (Photo: .)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation next week will roll out a statewide pilot program to implement speed cameras in work zones.

PennDOT's pilot program, which will last at least 60 days, will be coordinated along with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and state police to reduce work zone speeding and ensure the safety of motorists and workers.

“The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program isn’t about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards in a Wednesday, Oct. 30, news release.

More: Does your Halloween costume include an umbrella? (It should)

The program will at first target interstates and other limited-access work zones. Vehicle-mounted cameras will detect and record motorists exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more.

There will be no violations given until the full program is rolled out in early 2020.

Beginning then, drivers will receive only a warning letter for a first offense. A second offense merits a $75 fine, and each further offense merits a $150 fine, none of which will lead to points on a driver's license.

In 2018 alone, there were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in the state, 23 of which resulted in fatalities, the release stated.

Since 1970, 89 PennDOT workers have been killed in work zone crashes, and since 1945, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has seen 45 work fatalities.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/10/30/penndot-implement-work-zone-speed-camera-pilot-program-next-week/4100206002/