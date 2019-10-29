York County 911 Center Director Jacqui Brininger resigned on Thursday, Oct. 29, after four years in the position. (Photo: York County 911 Facebook)

York County 911 Center Director Jacqui Brininger resigned Tuesday as an outside company continued to work with management to restructure the struggling agency.

York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes, who defended Brininger as staffing and retention issues worsened at the center, will take over the position temporarily as the county searches for Brininger's successor, the county announced Tuesday.

Brininger has served as director since 2015. She could not be reached Tuesday, Oct. 29, for comment. Follow-up inquiries to county spokesman Mark Walters seeking Brininger's resignation letter were not returned.

The York Dispatch has filed a Right-to-Know Law request to obtain the letter. Commissioners Doug Hoke and Chris Reilly declined to comment. Byrnes did not respond to phone inquiries.

Brininger's resignation came a month after county commissioners approved a $750,000 six-month contract with New Jersey-based IXP Corp. to take on a consultation role within the 911 center. Hoke was the only dissenting vote, citing cost concerns.

IXP, which has a history of privatizing similar facilities and recently completed an audit proposing the center be restructured and IXP take over all nonunion positions, is now working with management to reorganize the center that has long struggled with staffing, retention and administrative issues.

Center employees have voiced fears about their job security under IXP's oversight and what they saw as an insufficient search to find someone to come in and help them turn the center around.

Commissioners have contended the center's struggles dated back decades and every resource utilized to turn it around has failed. York County has shelled out $285,000 for three audits in the past two years alone.

However, current and former dispatchers have asserted most, if not all, of the issues related to staffing and retention stem from failed management, specifically under Brininger.

Staffing significantly plunged the same year Brininger took the director position, which eventually led to mandated overtime reaching up to 16 hours a week. About half of the positions on the center's dispatch floor were unfilled in early 2018.

The staffing levels, the lowest in at least 10 years, according to data acquired by The York Dispatch, noticeably hurt dispatchers' morale and led to fatigue and resignations, they have said.

