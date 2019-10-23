LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WESTMINSTER, Md. – Police in Maryland have accused a Pennsylvania man of taking a woman’s hearing aids and hitting her in the eye.

The Carroll County Times reports Westminster police say 31-year-old Robert M. Poole of Hanover, Pennsylvania, is charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order on Oct 19. Poole is jailed without bond.

According to a probable cause statement, Poole said he was invited to the woman’s home on Oct. 18 and asked her to lift the protective order. When she refused, Poole hit her in the eye, and the statement added that her arm was injured and police saw red abrasions on the arm.

Poole was arrested after officers found him asleep on a bed at the woman’s home.

The public defender’s office declined to comment on the case.

