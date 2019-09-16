A WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center physician has come forward as the second measles case in York County.

In a three-minute recording released by WellSpan Health Monday, Dr. Jennifer McCabe confirmed she has the measles, despite the fact she was vaccinated twice and was presumed immune as recently as last week.

WellSpan, the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to further questions on Monday.

McCabe implored county residents to get vaccinated.

"If everyone gets vaccinated, the likelihood that people like me would be exposed becomes very small," said McCabe, a family medicine specialist. "Please protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community and get vaccinated."

McCabe, who has been vaccinated twice, has tested "presumed immune" to measles three times in the past 20 years — including after the first measles case at WellSpan Hospital last month, which allowed her to continue seeing patients.

She also tested presumed immune even after her diagnosis, she said.

Buy Photo Patients entering York Hospital are being screened for measles exposure risk by security officers Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Getting the MMRV vaccine is 93% effective in preventing the disease, McCabe said. The doctor has been vaccinated twice, which is recommended as it is 97% effective.

"There will always be a very small percentage of people for who the vaccine may not be effective," she said. "I am one of those people."

McCabe, who is now the 15th measles case in the state this year, asserted she has very few symptoms and likely is less contagious than normal because of her vaccination history.

The Department of Health also said those with presumed immunity should be safe, she added.

The department is now relying on the spread of information through news releases and word of mouth to ensure residents report if they they may been exposed to the disease, said spokesman Nate Wardle.

Those present at the following locations during the specified time frames could have been exposed:

Crunch Fitness, 905 Loucks Road, from 8:30 to 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Road, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 11.

Central York Middle School, 1950 North Hills Road, from 6:30 to 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., during the following times: from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9; from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10; from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Those who believe they may have been exposed should contact their health care provider or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Stony Brook was open Sunday outside of normal business hours for screening. Throughout the rest of the week, WellSpan will also be offering blood draws from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its lab facility in Queensgate Shopping Center, said spokesman Brett Marcy.

WellSpan York Hospital is also screening all patients and visitors before they enter the facility, Marcy said. The process includes asking questions about whether individuals may have been exposed to measles in either of the two cases in York County.

Those who may have been exposed and are seeking treatment will be directed to the emergency department. Those who aren't seeking treatment and may have been exposed will be barred from entering the hospital.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/09/16/stony-brook-doctor-comes-forward-second-measles-case-york-county/2340825001/