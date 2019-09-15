A magnitude 2.8 earthquake near Thomasville rattled York County Saturday night.

The quake was recorded around 8:11 p.m. Sept. 14 about midway between Thomasville and East Berlin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Hundreds of people commented on a post about the earthquake on the Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network. Some noted they felt the quake as far east as Spring Garden Township and as far south as Maryland.

Penny White Gordon wrote that it “felt like an explosion in East Berlin. Short and abrupt.”

“Spring Grove Borough definitely heard a noise & then there was a shaking of the floors!,” Patricia A. Klinedinst wrote.

