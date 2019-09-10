Steven Martinez (Photo: Submitted)

The York County SPCA on Monday began a fresh chapter as it welcomed Steven Martinez as its new executive director.

Martinez, the former communications director of the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania, on Monday officially replaced Melissa Smith, who held the position for nearly three decades. Smith had announced her retirement earlier this year.

“I am elated to accept this position,” Martinez wrote in a news release. “The opportunity to lead an organization that aligns with my professional experience, and passion for the well-being of animals is exciting.”

Martinez was not available Monday for additional comment.

Martinez, who lives in Harrisburg with his wife and several adopted animals, has nearly 10 years of nonprofit experience, according to the release.

“Our board of directors and search committee aimed to identify a candidate who would be visionary, inspiring, strategic and mission focused,” wrote Jane Davis, president of the SPCA board of directors. “Steven possess not only those attributes, but also is a strong communicator and will be able to tell the story and share the passion of our organization."

