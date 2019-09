FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 suggest this winter’s vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office - an improvement from the previous year. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

York City's Bureau of Health will offer a free flu clinic later this month to give residents flu vaccines on a first-come, first served basis.

The bureau will hold the clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at William Penn Senior High School. The effort is partially funded by the state Department of Health, and there is a limited supply of vaccines.

