York City offering free flu clinic this month
York City's Bureau of Health will offer a free flu clinic later this month to give residents flu vaccines on a first-come, first served basis.
The bureau will hold the clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at William Penn Senior High School. The effort is partially funded by the state Department of Health, and there is a limited supply of vaccines.
