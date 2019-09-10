FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 suggest this winterâs vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office - an improvement from the previous year. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

York City's Bureau of Health will offer a free flu clinic later this month to give residents flu vaccines on a first-come, first served basis.

The bureau will hold the clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at William Penn Senior High School. The effort is partially funded by the state Department of Health, and there is a limited supply of vaccines.

