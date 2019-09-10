Buy Photo Osborne "Moe " Robinson III, right, speaks along with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, and retiring York City Police Chief Troy Bankert during a press conference announcing Osborne as the next city police chief Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at York City Hall. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Osborne "Moe" Robinson III, Reading's deputy police chief and a former colonel in the Baltimore City Police Department, will take over as York City Police chief in January.

York City officials announced the future appointee Tuesday at a news conference in City Hall, where York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and York City Police Chief Troy Bankert introduced the man set to be the next head of the city police department.

"To be quite frank, (I came here because) of the relationship I had developed with the chief," Robinson said. "This happened in an unprecedented way. I didn't seek this job, this job came to me by relationship."

More: York City Police Chief Troy Bankert to retire next year

Bankert, who earlier this year announced he would retire in January, hand-picked Robinson after befriending the deputy chief and evaluating his qualifications, officials said.

Robinson was the clear choice after Bankert recommended him because of expertise in policing, data analytics and human resources that make him "qualified beyond comparison," Helfrich said.

As a result, in October he will begin working as the police administrative adviser to ensure a smooth transition, city officials said. He will do so until officially taking over as chief in January.

Buy Photo Osborne "Moe " Robinson III was announced as the next York City Police Chief, replacing retiring chief Troy Bankert, during a press conference at York City Hall Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Osborne will work with Bankert starting in October and become chief in January. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Before working with the Reading Police, Robinson worked on a wide variety of initiatives and units with the Baltimore Police Department, including as the chief of the patrol division, where he oversaw 1,200 officers.

Robinson also implemented several community programs while in Baltimore that benefited the youth and homeless population in the west end of the city, officials said.

The dedication to communicating with the community, along with 27 years in law enforcement, make him a laudable successor, Bankert said.

"What he is doing and trying to do in Reading are things that we're already doing here," Bankert said. "He is very well-suited."

The incoming chief said he will learn about the community more once he starts in October, as he does not want to presume what residents are calling for to address the city's most prominent issues such as gun violence.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Buy Photo York City Police Chief Troy Bankert and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, left, announce Osborne "Moe " Robinson III as the incoming city police chief during a press conference at York City Hall Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Robinson will work with the Bankert beginning in October and take over as chief in January. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/09/10/reading-deputy-police-chief-succeed-bankert-york-city/2277671001/