York City on Monday began a month-long paving project on South Pershing Avenue.

The work marks the first phase of a larger block-by-block project that entails completely repaving the street. This phase begins at the intersection with West Springettsbury Avenue and ends at the intersection with West King Street.

Motorists should expect road closures in area over the next several days, city officials said.

The project will continue to close portions of South Pershing Street as it progresses, according to a Tuesday news release. Each block is expected to be closed no longer than one week.

