Portions of South Pershing Ave. closed in York City as repaving begins
York City on Monday began a month-long paving project on South Pershing Avenue.
The work marks the first phase of a larger block-by-block project that entails completely repaving the street. This phase begins at the intersection with West Springettsbury Avenue and ends at the intersection with West King Street.
Motorists should expect road closures in area over the next several days, city officials said.
The project will continue to close portions of South Pershing Street as it progresses, according to a Tuesday news release. Each block is expected to be closed no longer than one week.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/09/10/portions-south-pershing-ave-closed-repaving-begins/2274766001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.