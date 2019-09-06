This 2006 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Scientists believe the species originated in Africa but came to the Americas on slave ships. It has continued to spread through shipping and airplanes. Now it's found through much of the world. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP) (Photo: AP)

A mosquito sample taken in York City has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is now performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control, according to a Friday news release from York County.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns," the release states. "Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Residents are urged to inspect their yards and clean up to reduce clutter. They should also purchase mosquito control and repellent products, the release states.

Residents can report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website here. They can also contact the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/09/06/mosquito-sample-taken-york-city-has-tested-positive-west-nile-virus-according-state-department-envir/2231501001/