York City Council has cancelled two upcoming meetings because City Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell is taking a medical leave.

The Wednesday, Sept. 25, committee meeting and the Tuesday, Oct. 1, legislative meeting are cancelled. Council will return on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

There will only be one remaining legislative meeting before a brief hiatus, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

