Dr. Edwin Rivera, right, with his wife, Delma Rivera. (Photo: Submitted.)

York City will dedicate the 200 block of East Princess Street later this month in honor of the late Dr. Edwin Rivera and his wife, Delma Rivera, for their contributions to the community.

City officials will hold an event to honor the late Puerto Rican couple at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the southeast corner of East Princess Street and South Queen Street. A variety of local and state politicians, officials and community members will speak, according to a city .

"This is quite an honor for us," said Delma Rivera-Lytle, the couples' daughter. "I'm just really excited. A lot of people have been responding to me, especially a lot of my dad's patients who have been sharing stories. It's very heartwarming."

The couple was best known for their services to the Latino community, pressing for interpreters at York Hospital and recognizing issues faced by the Latino youth. They also founded the first York Spanish-American Center on South Queen Street.

Dr. Edwin Rivera moved to York from San German, Puerto Rico, in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later served in the U.S. National Guard.

He was the first Latino physician in York City and went on to serve on the boards of the American Cancer Society and the York Day Nursery and Kindergarten. He died in 2006.

Delma Rivera immigrated to York from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She also served on numerous boards, including that of the Salvation Army, the York Health Corporation and the United Way of York County.

Additionally, she served on the Governor's Council for Latino Affairs and was featured in the book "Legacies of York" in honor of her civic and humanitarian work. In 2007, she received the key to the city. She died in 2014.

Following the 2 p.m. event on Sunday, there will be a celebration at 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Park where there will be live music, dancing and face painting.

