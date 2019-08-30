Buy Photo People gather around Foundry Park to watch the creek fire and live music Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The YMCA of York County next month will partake in a nationwide celebration of immigrants' contributions to society with a variety of events.

The celebration, known as "Welcoming Week," will take place from Friday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Sept. 20, with events to welcome immigrants and new residents to the area that include education, arts food and music.

"When we pull our strength and share the work and responsibility, we can welcome many people, even those in deep distress, and perhaps help them find self-confidence and stability,” said Jose Santiago, director of the New American Welcome Center.

The following events will take place throughout the week:

Friday, Sept. 10: Pedicab tours at the York YMCA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pedicab tours at the York YMCA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Proclamation and panel discussion at the Old County Courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Proclamation and panel discussion at the Old County Courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Teen event at Martin Library beginning at 5 p.m.

Teen event at Martin Library beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Interfaith dialogue at the York YMCA from 12-6 p.m.

Interfaith dialogue at the York YMCA from 12-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Parade of nations at PeoplesBank Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Parade of nations at PeoplesBank Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Naturalization ceremony at the Old Court Courthouse beginning at 10 a.m.

Those seeking more information should go to the York YMCA website here or contact Jose Santiago at jsantiago@yorkcoymca.org.

