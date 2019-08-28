Buy Photo Eleanor Lavelle, of Jans Flagging, Inc., based in Harrisburg, works to control traffic while crews work to pave West Market Street in downtown York, Pa. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. (Photo: Dawn J. Sagert, The York Dispatch)

York City on Wednesday began a two-day repaving project at the intersection of King and Harley streets.

The city's Highway Bureau at 6 a.m. Wednesday began digging out old asphalt and installing a new stone base. There will be a lane of traffic open during the work and it is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, the city will begin to blacktop the intersection, which is expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. The 500 block of West King Street is also expected to be closed until noon, when the equipment is out of the way.

There will be a detour down Cedar Street to Princess Street during the work.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/28/york-city-begins-two-day-repaving-work-intersection-king-and-harley-streets/2139496001/