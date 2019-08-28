York City begins two-day repaving work on intersection of King and Harley streets
York City on Wednesday began a two-day repaving project at the intersection of King and Harley streets.
The city's Highway Bureau at 6 a.m. Wednesday began digging out old asphalt and installing a new stone base. There will be a lane of traffic open during the work and it is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.
At 6 a.m. on Thursday, the city will begin to blacktop the intersection, which is expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. The 500 block of West King Street is also expected to be closed until noon, when the equipment is out of the way.
There will be a detour down Cedar Street to Princess Street during the work.
