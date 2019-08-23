Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Thursday night in York City.

Police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Bare Avenue found the victim about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22, according to a news release from the city police department.

The victim had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office, the release states.

His name was not released, although more details about the shooting will be available by noon Friday, Aug. 23, according to police.

A cash reward is being offered for anonymous tips, the release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

