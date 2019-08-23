Buy Photo Fire personnel investigate in a common area inside the Yorktown Mall where several business were damaged after an early morning fire Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The mall is located in the 100 block of North Duke Street. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Crews are at the scene of a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning at a shopping center on North Duke Street in York City.

The fire at the Yorktown Mall in the 100 block of North Duke Street was reported around 4:50 a.m. Aug. 23, according to York County’s Department of Emergency Services.

The owner of Panaderia Bakery, where the fire originated, was taken to a hospital due to smoke inhalation, said York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff. He was the only person injured.

The shopping center houses the bakery, a CTown Supermarket, a Family Dollar store and a variety of other businesses.

By 9 a.m., all of the shopping center stores visible from outside the building had been marked condemned and unsafe.

CTown Supermarket, Family Dollar and Hair Depot were marked unsafe due to smoke damage, Deardorff said. The remaining businesses are expected to be closed for a longer period of time due to structural damage to the roof.

The bakery's windows were blown out and much of the decor had been destroyed. There was also extensive ceiling damage.

A portion of the mall entrance area also was damaged.

