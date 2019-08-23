Buy Photo Fire personnel investigate in a common area inside the Yorktown Mall where several business were damaged after an early morning fire Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The mall is located in the 100 block of North Duke Street. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A three-alarm fire at the Yorktown Mall on Friday temporarily left York City residents with even less access to fresh produce than before.

CTown Supermarket, the largest full-service grocery store in the city, was expected to be closed until Monday due to smoke damage, according to city officials. It was one of nine businesses closed by the fire caused by what fire officials later described as spontaneous combustion of oily rags Panaderia Bakery. Total damage was estimated at $5 million, said city spokesman Phillip Given.

And in the city that already struggles to provide fresh foods to its residents, the food desert within the city's limits was even drier for the weekend.

Multiple census tracts in the city are considered food deserts, said Craig Walt, the city's community health services supervisor. The lack of access to produce is harmful in more than just one regard.

"Food insecurity can cause a lot of stressors for a family, especially if they have to start prioritizing the use of what they do have available," Walt said, referencing the 35.8% of residents living in poverty. "There's also the health side of it, where obviously less healthy foods lead to a variety of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes."

The lack of fresh food access in the city is already on the city's radar, Walt said, as there are only a handful of markets, corner stores and food banks that offer fresh produce to the city's residents.

The city has several initiatives in place to combat the issue, including the Cornerstore Initiative, where the city partners with either existing or planned stores to supply technical assistance and equipment to promote the sales of fresh produce.

There is also the York Fresh Food Farms Mobile Market that makes stops throughout the city to sell produce. Additionally, there are programs where residents can obtain coupons for the market, and Rabittransit also offers free transportation to the local Giant Food Stores.

The city is now in the process of looking into state programs that can provide grants for grocery store development and help smaller establishments provide fresh food to the city's residents, Walt said.

