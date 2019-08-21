York City curbside collections to be delayed after Labor Day
Curbside collections in York City will be delayed one day following the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept 2.
All regular collections, which include trash, recycling and yard waste, will occur a day late for the entire holiday week. The schedule will return to normal the week of Monday, Sept. 9.
All city offices will also be closed on Sept. 2 for the holiday. Those with questions should call the city's Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.
