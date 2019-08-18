LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Beaverson, Wilbert

Beck, Margaret

Davis-Morse, Ruth

Dds, C.

Dougherty, Emery

Ebersole, Fred

Fritz, William

Furst, Todd

Godfrey, Brenda

Goelz, Robert

Hughes, Sherri

Miller, Robert

Musser, Jeanne

Nonemaker, Robert

Pearce, Ronald

Poff, William

Senft, Gloria

Shetter, Jack

Sprankle, Scott

Thompson, Phyllis

West, Kelly

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/18/local-obituaries-sunday-aug-18/2045125001/