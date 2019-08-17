Local obituaries for Saturday, Aug. 17
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Beaverson, Wilbert
Ensminger, Margaret
Fink, Marvin
Goelz, Robert
Hughes, Sherri
Musser, Jeanne
Payne, Steve
Poff, William
Powers, Charles
Senft, Gloria
Sprankle, Scott
\Yoder, John
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/17/local-obituaries-saturday-aug-17/2038741001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.