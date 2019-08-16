Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thunderstorms could hit York County once again Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon through the evening.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall as well as hail could accompany those storms, according to the weather service.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation Friday during the day and a 70 percent chance of precipitation Friday night.

