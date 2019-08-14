Buy Photo Street signs posted along the avenues in York City, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City will begin offering free residential parking permits next week for those whose parking spaces will be affected by the York Fair.

Residents who live on designated blocks and streets near the fair running from Friday, Sept. 6, to Sunday, Sept. 5, can obtain the permits. They can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall or from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the York City Police Department beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

A valid photo ID and car registration are required. If the ID or registration doesn't have one's current address, the applicant can bring a lease or utility bill.

There is a limit of three permits per household and are non-transferable. The permits only cover areas within a block of the holder's residence. Street sweeping in such areas will be suspended during the fair.

Permits must appear on the driver's side rear window by midnight, Saturday, Sept. 6, to avoid tickets.

Those with questions should contact Mary Shoff, the city's assistant parking bureau manager, at 717-849-2230.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

