The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a white, foamy substance that was found at York City's Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Photo: Submitted)

The state Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a foamy, white substance that was discovered at York City's Wastewater Treatment Plant.

York City notified the agency after it was discovered and the source was identified on Tuesday, according to a city press release. The substance did not originate at the plant and no dead or distressed aquatic life has been found.

"A substance appears to have entered the plant through the sewer collection system," wrote Philip Given, the city's acting director of economic and community development, on Facebook Wednesday. "It appears to be a type of surfactant which foams when agitated. The water passed through the treatment plant and was discharged into the creek. Samples were taken to identify the substance and possible source."

City officials refused to elaborate on its origin when called Wednesday for comment.

