Cindy Strawbridge, of York City. (Photo: Submitted.)

A York City couple will hold a community baby shower next month to gift baby supplies to local parents.

The donation-driven event, championed by Cindy and Jonathan Strawbridge, will provide entertainment, diapers, wipes and other supplies to parents and children. It's scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Voni Grimes Gym in York City.

"Growing up, we always hear the African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child," Cindy Strawbridge said. "But until you have a child, you don't know how important the village is. We're fortunate enough to have our village, but what about the people who don't have a village?"

More: York City to hold back-to-school resource fair next month

Strawbridge, who was inspired by her 1-year-old baby, Lucas, said she has been planning the event since March to make sure anyone — not just York City residents — have access to supplies that are essential to raising a child.

And in a city with nearly 36% of its residents below the party line, the cause to help parents, especially those raising a child on their own, is integral, she said, emphasizing the efforts are guided by the family's desire to spread love in the community.

Lucas Strawbridge inspired his parents to hold an event offering free baby supplies to local parents. (Photo: Submitted)

Target, Walmart and Home Depot have all donated to the cause. Giant Food Store informed Strawbridge via email in the middle of a Wednesday phone interview it would be contributing $150.

The money will solely serve the community's parents, she said, citing the event's slogan, "changing the community one diaper, one wipe, one bottle at a time."

"I talk to parents all the time who say they wish they could do more," Strawbridge said. "Even with school coming up, you'll see there are many backpack drives and giveaways. Why? The struggle is the same."

The Strawbridge family aims to hold the event at least annually and eventually expand it to other nearby areas such as Harrisburg and Lancaster, she added.

Those wishing to attend the event next month must register at http://lucasandfriends.com/. Those who want to donate, whether it be money or supplies, can also do so at the website.

Donations can also be sent to or dropped off at the office of state Rep. Carol Hill Evans, D-York City, located at 53 E. North Street, Suite 3. Additionally, a pick up can be scheduled by calling 717-322-5939.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/08/york-city-couple-host-community-baby-shower-local-parents/1948042001/