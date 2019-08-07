CLOSE The nation's largest military vehicle show is this weekend at the Expo Cetner John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association's annual conference at the York Expo Center this weekend is a chance for the public to view some of the vehicles that helped win WWII.

The History in Motion show is open to the public 8 a.m to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday and will feature hundreds of trucks, half-tracks, armored vehicles and even a tank or two.

Vehicle and weapons demonstrations will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature firing canons, machine guns and flamethrowers.

Tickets are $8 individual, $20 family in advance, $15 for individuals the day of the event. To buy tickets, go to www.eventbee.com/event?eid=170982664#/tickets.

As part of the convention, a 50-vehicle convoy will leave the Expo Center at 1 p.m Saturday for the first of seven legs of a cross-country trip. More than 100 military vehicles will take part in the trip over 37 days, mostly along the Lincoln Highway/Route 30 for a journey that will end at Lincoln Park in San Francisco.

