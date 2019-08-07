CLOSE

The nation's largest military vehicle show is this weekend at the Expo Cetner John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association's annual conference at the York Expo Center this weekend is a chance for the public to view some of the vehicles that helped win WWII. 

The History in Motion show is open to the public 8 a.m to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday and will feature hundreds of trucks, half-tracks, armored vehicles and even a tank or two.

Vehicle and weapons demonstrations will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature firing canons, machine guns and flamethrowers. 

Tickets are $8 individual, $20 family in advance, $15 for individuals the day of the event. To buy tickets, go to www.eventbee.com/event?eid=170982664#/tickets.

As part of the convention, a 50-vehicle convoy will leave the Expo Center at 1 p.m Saturday for the first of seven legs of a cross-country trip. More than 100 military vehicles will take part in the trip over 37 days, mostly along the Lincoln Highway/Route 30 for a journey that will end at Lincoln Park in San Francisco. 

PHOTOS: Nation's largest military vehicle show comes to York
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Brian Cessna of Hanover drives a M4A1 Sherman tank from WWII around the track at the York Expo Center, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The tank is one of several heavy armor vehicles owned by a private collector that will be on display during this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. John A. Pavoncello photo
Brian Cessna of Hanover drives a M4A1 Sherman tank from WWII around the track at the York Expo Center, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The tank is one of several heavy armor vehicles owned by a private collector that will be on display during this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The nations largest display of military vehicles is arriving at the York Expo Center for this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. Hundreds of military vehicles from WWII through the Vietnam War will be on display. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Brian Cessna of Hanover drives a M5A1 Stewart heavy armored vehicle from WWII around the track at the York Expo Center, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The tank is one of several heavy armor vehicles owned by a private collector that will be on display during this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. John A. Pavoncello photo
Brian Cessna of Hanover drives a M5A1 Stewart heavy armored vehicle from WWII around the track at the York Expo Center, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The tank is one of several heavy armor vehicles owned by a private collector that will be on display during this weekend's Military Vehicle Preservation Association History in Motion event. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
