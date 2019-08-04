LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Amspacher, Dawn

Barnes, Lawrence

Bear, Grace

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

Bentz, Carl

Butler, Ivan

Cliver, Oscar

Deveney, Irvin

Fair, Eugene

Foster, Elizabeth

Godfrey, James

Kinard, Gerald

Matava, Edward

McFeely, William

Miller, Lavere

Patterson, Charles

Patterson, Hazel

Seward, Janet

Washington, Azeem

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/04/local-obituaries-sunday-aug-4/1914661001/