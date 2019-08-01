Buy Photo An area in the Qualified Opportunity Zone #16 census tract along North Pershing Street in York City Sunday, June 17, 2018. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury approved the Qualified Opportunity Zone designations of five York City areas, called census tracts, on Thursday, June 14. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City will hold a town hall later this month dedicated to educating residents about the city's federally designated opportunity zones.

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the York City Council chambers. York City Michael Helfrich has said the city's five opportunity zones provide some of the most significant opportunities to improve the city's low-income neighborhoods.

Designated opportunity zones are low-income census tracts nominated by state governors and certified by U.S. Department of Treasury. Opportunity zones offer tax incentives for those who choose to invest in the distressed communities.

City officials will lay out the city's opportunity zones and the ways in which they can benefit the city's neighborhoods. A brief question and answer period will follow.

