York City will hold a town hall later this month dedicated to educating residents about the city's federally designated opportunity zones.
The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the York City Council chambers. York City Michael Helfrich has said the city's five opportunity zones provide some of the most significant opportunities to improve the city's low-income neighborhoods.
Designated opportunity zones are low-income census tracts nominated by state governors and certified by U.S. Department of Treasury. Opportunity zones offer tax incentives for those who choose to invest in the distressed communities.
City officials will lay out the city's opportunity zones and the ways in which they can benefit the city's neighborhoods. A brief question and answer period will follow.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/01/york-city-hold-town-hall-next-month-dedicated-educating-residents-citys-federally-designated-opportu/1882775001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.