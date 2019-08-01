Buy Photo An 86-year-old man was found dead in a fire at a home on Krafts Mill Road near Park Road about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Firefighters found the man about an hour and a half after the fire was initially reported, when crews gained control of the fire. Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Coroner's Office has positively identified a man killed last weekend when fire ripped through his North Codorus Township home.

Victor Geiman, 86, of the 1500 block of Krafts Mill Road, died of carbon monoxide toxicity and thermal injuries, according to the coroner's office, which has ruled his death accidental, according to a statement release by the office on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Geiman was found dead in his home about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, after firefighters brought the blaze under control, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Officers who got to the scene first found the flames too intense to try to get inside, police said.

North Codorus Township Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Stine said Geiman's body was found on the floor, and it appeared he was trying to get to his back door to flee his home.

On Thursday, Southwestern Regional Police Sgt. Jamie Stalcup told The York Dispatch that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Secluded home: Stine said Geiman's home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

People had called 911 to report seeing a glow from a fire, but only one caller was able to give authorities its location, he said.

The home is in a secluded, wooded area, according to Stine.

The blaze was so intense that firefighters were forced to mount an outside attack only, he said.

Crews had to get water from the south branch of the Codorus Creek to fight the blaze, according to Stine, who said about 50 firefighters from about eight fire services helped battle the blaze.

Crews cleared the scene about 4 a.m. after doing some extensive overhaul, he said.

No firefighters were hurt, but one person had to be treated for exhaustion at the scene, Stine said.

The house was destroyed. Stine estimated the damage at $200,000 for the home and $50,000 for its contents.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/08/01/coroner-fatal-north-codorus-fire-victim-idd/1888034001/