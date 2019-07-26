Matt Carey was previously CEO and executive director of LifePath Christian Ministries, formerly the York Rescue Mission. (Photo: "Dawn J. Sagert", "The York Dispatch")

LifePath Christian Ministries has parted ways with executive director and CEO Matt Carey, but the reason or reasons behind the split haven't been made public.

LifePath, which is the former York Rescue Mission, sent out an email July 12 from Board President Jeffrey Kreuer stating that Carey "is no longer with the organization."

Services to the organization's clients — the homeless and York-area people living in poverty — weren't affected, according to the email.

Steve Brubaker is serving as interim director, according to Melanie Hady, communications director for LifePath.

Neither Kreuer nor Carey could be reached for comment Friday, July 26.

"The board of directors of LifePath ... made the decision that Matt would no longer be employed as CEO," Hady told The York Dispatch on Friday.

She said she can't discuss the board's reasons because such personnel information is confidential.

The board was unanimous in naming Brubaker as interim executive director, according to Hady.

While at LifePath, Carey served as chairman of support and outreach for York City's Group Violence Initiative, and for a time also served as GVI's interim coordinator.

According to LifePath's 2017 annual report, it provided 181,000 meals and about 23,000 pounds of clothing to the homeless and poor; provided about 36,600 nights of shelter to the homeless and had 843 volunteers give more than 13,400 hours of service to the community.

