A York Haven man was killed in a crash in upstate New York last week, according to authorities.

New York State Police said in a news release that Scott W. Rorapaugh, 61, was killed when his tractor-trailer struck another tractor-trailer in Queensbury, Warren County, on Wednesday, July 17.

Authorities said 50-year-old Everon Meadows, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was driving a tractor-trailer north on Interstate 87 about 3:30 a.m. that day when he fell asleep at the wheel.

He drifted off the eastern shoulder of exit 18 for Queensbury, struck a guide rail, then lost control, causing the tractor-trailer to roll onto its passenger side, with the cab of the tractor-trailer coming to rest in the right-hand lane, the release states.

Rorapaugh, who was driving a New Penn tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer and paper products, was also traveling north on I-87, and he struck Meadows' cab in the right-hand lane, police said.

Rorapaugh's tractor-trailer ripped Meadows' cab from the trailer, and both of their cabs became engulfed in flames, according to the release.

Meadows, who was outside of the cab at the time of the crash, was not harmed, police said.

Rorapaugh is survived by a wife and three children, according to his obituary. He excelled at sports, and he was especially passionate about basketball, his obituary states.

He spent 20 years with New Penn Trucking Company.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for memorial expenses and assist his wife.

Queensbury is about 60 miles north of Albany.

