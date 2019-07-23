Buy Photo York City Police Chief Troy Bankert speaks during the memorial service for Alex Sable, a York City Police Officer and former Marine, at Utz Arena Friday, May 18, 2018. Sable was participating in a SWAT tactical training exercise Sunday, May 6, in Baltimore County, Maryland, when he suffered cardiac arrest. About 1,000 people, including law enforcement and fire personnel, attended the service. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police Chief Troy Bankert will retire from the force in January.

The city announced the upcoming departure on Tuesday, with Bankert citing he would be leaving to be closer to his family in Florida.

“It is only after careful reflection that this decision has been made," Bankert said in a statement. "Our grandchildren live in Florida, along with other family members, and our daughter will be moving there next year. Therefore, after much thought and careful consideration my wife and I have decided to join them.”

Bankert, a York City native, has been with the department for 21 years. He was named interim chief of the York City Police Department in January 2018 before being appointed as chief in June of that year.

The Tuesday press release commended Bankert for his dedication to educating the youth and developing relationships with the community, including through the Group Violence Initiative. It also stated the retirement announcement came early to ensure a smooth transition process.

"Chief Bankert’s determination to make York City a safe place for himself, his family, friends, coworkers, residents and visitors can never be questioned," York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a statement. "We thank him for it. While his retirement is well-deserved, he will be missed.”

The city has already begun the process of looking for a new chief, Helfrich added.

Logan Hullinger

