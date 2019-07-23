CLOSE

Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, receives the Purple Heart and other lost medals during a celebration in his honor at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. York Dispatch

Harry Cadwell, 92, a resident at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, was presented with the Purple Heart during a celebration in his honor Tuesday, July 23, along with several bars, pins and medals that he earned while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. 

Cadwell had lost his medals over the years. 

From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus react after the presentation of medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus react after the presentation of medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost.
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, left, and his daughter Janet Loftus, of Forest Hill, Md., look on together at the shadow box containing medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, that were lost to him, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, left, and his daughter Janet Loftus, of Forest Hill, Md., look on together at the shadow box containing medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, that were lost to him, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific.
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, is presented with the medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart that were lost, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, is presented with the medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart that were lost, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific.
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, left, and his daughter Janet Loftus, of Forest Hill, Md., during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, left, and his daughter Janet Loftus, of Forest Hill, Md., during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A Purple Heart is among other medals ribbons and pins presented during a celebration for Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A Purple Heart is among other medals ribbons and pins presented during a celebration for Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus react after the presentation of medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus react after the presentation of medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A Purple Heart is among other medals ribbons and pins presented during a celebration for Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A Purple Heart is among other medals ribbons and pins presented during a celebration for Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus look on as Joseph Sinkovitz, of White Rose VFW Post # 556, pins bars to Cadwell's lapel as he is present with medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus look on as Joseph Sinkovitz, of White Rose VFW Post # 556, pins bars to Cadwell's lapel as he is present with medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific and were later lost.
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus look on as a shadow box containing medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, are presented to Harry during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific.
From left, Ruth Cadwell, her husband Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, daughter Janet Loftus and son-in-law Michael J. Loftus look on as a shadow box containing medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart, are presented to Harry during a celebration at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Cadwell earned the awards while serving in the Navy in the Pacific.
    Cadwell first told his story, which included how his medals were lost, to ALLVETS — a locally based nonprofit videography team that aims to preserve veterans’ stories. From there, Maureen Rittenhouse, activities director at Powder Mill, made inquiries to the family to learn more about the lost medals.

    Together, they contacted officials within the U.S. Navy and requested replacements for Cadwell's medals, which arrived earlier this month.

    “Today is just about making sure that Harry realizes that we appreciate what he has done for his country,” said Rittenhouse.

