Navy veteran Harry Cadwell, 92, receives the Purple Heart and other lost medals during a celebration in his honor at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. York Dispatch

Harry Cadwell, 92, a resident at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, was presented with the Purple Heart during a celebration in his honor Tuesday, July 23, along with several bars, pins and medals that he earned while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Cadwell had lost his medals over the years.

Cadwell first told his story, which included how his medals were lost, to ALLVETS — a locally based nonprofit videography team that aims to preserve veterans’ stories. From there, Maureen Rittenhouse, activities director at Powder Mill, made inquiries to the family to learn more about the lost medals.

Together, they contacted officials within the U.S. Navy and requested replacements for Cadwell's medals, which arrived earlier this month.

“Today is just about making sure that Harry realizes that we appreciate what he has done for his country,” said Rittenhouse.

