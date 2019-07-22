Buy Photo York County Judicial Center (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has announced the promotions of four prosecutors in his office — three of whom are now in key advisory rolls.

The promotions come less than a month after Sunday promoted longtime chief deputy district attorney Tim Barker to first assistant district attorney, which is considered the No. 2 leadership position in the office.

Seth Bortner, a former chief deputy prosecutor, is now first deputy district attorney, which is directly under Barker in the DA's executive team structure.

Kara Bowser and John Hamme are now chief deputy district attorneys, Sunday announced. His two current chief deputy DAs, Chuck Murphy and Scott McCabe, remain in their positions.

Melanie Wiesman has been promoted to senior deputy prosecutor, one of nine such positions that come with extra supervisory responsibilities over deputy prosecutors.

Hired less than a year ago, Wiesman served as an assistant prosecutor in Collin County, Texas, northeast of Dallas; prior to that she was an assistant state's attorney in Florida, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

