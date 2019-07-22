Flood watch issued for York County Monday
York County will be under a flash flood watch Monday afternoon.
The watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, and will continue until 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are likely Monday afternoon.
Intense localized rainfall could produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in a sort time, which could lead to flash flooding, according to the weather service.
Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.
