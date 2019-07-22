Crews battle a garage fire in the 700 block of Range End Road in Franklin Township Sunday, July 21. Photo courtesy of Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner. (Photo: Submitted)

Firefighters from three counties helped fight a blaze at a garage in Franklin Township Sunday night.

Hector Morales, assistant chief at Northern York County Fire and Rescue, said crews were called to a detached garage at Berkheimer Excavations about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

“We did have active fire when arrived," he said.

A neighbor who lives across the street reported the fire to 911, according to the assistant chief, who estimated it took firefighters an hour to have it under control.

Morales said crews had to bring in water because there wasn't a water supply near the garage.

Crews responded to a fire at a detached garage in the 700 block of Range End Road in Franklin Township Sunday, July 21. Photo by Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner. (Photo: Submitted)

The garage, located in the 700 block of Range End Road, contained equipment at the time. Morales did not have a damage estimate Monday afternoon.

A state police fire marshal is going to be investigating the cause of the fire, although said he did not believe it to be suspicious.

He said the business is still operating despite the fire.

No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, according to the assistant chief. Firefighters cleared the scene about two hours after the initial call.

Morales said crews from Adams, Cumberland and York counties assisted in the blaze.

Firefighters from Upper Allen Township, Mechanicsburg, York Springs, Lake Meade, Dover borough, Monroe, Carlisle, Heidlersburg and Wellsville helped fight the fire Sunday night, according to the assistant chief.

No one was injured in the fire.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/22/fire-damages-franklin-twp-garage/1796207001/