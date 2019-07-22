A body was found along the Codorus Creek Monday morning, according to authorities.

York City Police said a man's body was found near the Grantley Road bridge about 9 a.m. Monday, July 22.

He was found with drug paraphernalia nearby, according to police.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said no foul play is suspected, and her office is in the process of notifying family.

Additional information is expected to be released later Monday.

